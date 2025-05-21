4 . Rick Allen

Born on November 1, 1963, Rick Allen attended Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School and began playing drums at age nine before later joining Def Leppard in 1978. He overcame the amputation of his left arm seven years later and continues to play with the band to this day. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Allen has amassed £40 million over the course of his time in the band. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers