These are some of the best pubs for food across Derbyshire.These are some of the best pubs for food across Derbyshire.
These are some of the best pubs for food across Derbyshire.

24 pubs serving up some of the best food across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These pubs are some of the most popular across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – each serving up great meals.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST

Whether you’re looking for a venue serving up classic dishes, or somewhere offering a more creative twist on old favourites, Derbyshire is full of pubs that are great places to enjoy a meal.

These are 24 of the most popular venues across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

Einstein's has a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great pub, great beer, great food.”

1. Einstein's, Chesterfield

Einstein's has a 4.3/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great pub, great beer, great food.” Photo: Google

The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 320 Google reviews. One customer said it was “one of the best pubs for food and drink” in Chesterfield town centre.

2. The Barley Mow, Chesterfield

The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 320 Google reviews. One customer said it was “one of the best pubs for food and drink” in Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Google

The Pig & Pump has a 4.5/5 rating based on 668 Google reviews - with one visitor praising their “excellent burgers” and “wonderful pies.”

3. Pig & Pump, Chesterfield

The Pig & Pump has a 4.5/5 rating based on 668 Google reviews - with one visitor praising their “excellent burgers” and “wonderful pies.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Holme Hall Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 136 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great food at a good price.”

4. Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield

The Holme Hall Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 136 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great food at a good price.” Photo: Google

