This is a collection of some of the county’s most talented and well-known celebrities – and details of how much money they have earned over the years.
1. Richest famous people from Derbyshire
Tess Daly is among the wealthiest celebrities to hail from Derbyshire.Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
2. Sir John Hurt
Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who was the son of a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the last fifty years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Before his death in 2017, he was worth an estimated £23million.Photo: Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images
3. Millie Bright
English professional footballer Millie Bright, who plays as a defender for Chelsea and the England national team, was born in Chesterfield. She attended Killamarsh Junior School, followed by Eckington School. Bright was part of the squad that won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and has captained the side to their first ever World Cup Final. Sports Brief estimates her net worth to be around £1.5 million.Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. Gary Cahill
Gary Cahill is from Dronfield and had a lengthy career in the Premier League - most notably winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012. He also won 61 caps for England, representing the Three Lions at two World Cups, and amassed a net worth of £34 million, according to Salary Sport.Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images