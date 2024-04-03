2 . Sir John Hurt

Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who was the son of a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the last fifty years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Before his death in 2017, he was worth an estimated £23million. Photo: Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images