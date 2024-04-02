RABONA offers a wide range of food options, along with beers and cocktails – as well as paying homage to some of South America’s greatest sporting heroes.
The Derbyshire Times was invited for a look around the new venue, and these 16 photos show customers what to expect from RABONA.
1. RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina
RABONA has launched after transforming a vacant former pub on Dale Road - which was also previously home to a bank and a steakhouse. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New venue in Matlock town centre
RABONA has been launched by four new directors, including Katie Rawson, Marcus Marshall and Kerrie Thompson - with Jack Wild taking on the role of general manager. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Complete revamp
There is plenty of artwork on the walls leading down to the basement bar. Katie said: “We’ve completely changed the interior and changed the whole vibe completely. We’ve had murals done all over the walls. Our style is South American, so we’ve had people like Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho painted on the walls all over.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. “Authentic sports bar”
Katie added: “It has that authentic sports bar vibe - we’ve got signed football shirts and posters on the wall. We’ve taken it from feeling like a restaurant to a sports bar.” Photo: Brian Eyre