News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Jason Statham is one of many wealthy celebrities with Derbyshire roots.Jason Statham is one of many wealthy celebrities with Derbyshire roots.
Jason Statham is one of many wealthy celebrities with Derbyshire roots.

16 of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s richest celebrities and how much they are worth – including Jason Statham, Millie Bright, Tess Daly, Timothy Dalton and more

These are some of the most famous people to come from Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and how much money they have amassed over their careers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

Chesterfield and Derbyshire can boast global film stars such as Jason Statham, sporting heroes like Millie Bright, and big names from the worlds of fashion and TV.

READ THIS: Restaurant in Derbyshire town named as finalist in prestigious national awards celebrating best places to eat in the country

This is a collection of some of the county’s most talented and well-known celebrities – and details of how much money they have earned over the years.

Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who was the son of a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the last fifty years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Before his death in 2017, he was worth an estimated £23million.

1. Sir John Hurt

Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who was the son of a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the last fifty years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Before his death in 2017, he was worth an estimated £23million. Photo: Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images

Photo Sales
English professional footballer Millie Bright, who plays as a defender for Chelsea and the England national team, was born in Chesterfield. She attended KIillamarsh Junior School followed by Eckington School. Bright was part of the squad that won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and has captained the side to their first ever World Cup Final. Sports Brief estimates her net worth to be around £1.5 million.

2. Millie Bright

English professional footballer Millie Bright, who plays as a defender for Chelsea and the England national team, was born in Chesterfield. She attended KIillamarsh Junior School followed by Eckington School. Bright was part of the squad that won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and has captained the side to their first ever World Cup Final. Sports Brief estimates her net worth to be around £1.5 million. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
Gary Cahill is from Dronfield and had a lengthy career in the Premier League - most notably winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012. He also won 61 caps for England, representing the Three Lions at two World Cups, and amassed a net worth of £34 million, according to Salary Sport.

3. Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill is from Dronfield and had a lengthy career in the Premier League - most notably winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012. He also won 61 caps for England, representing the Three Lions at two World Cups, and amassed a net worth of £34 million, according to Salary Sport. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity. The legendary darts player, hailing from Tupton, won the World Championship in three separate decades - the only player to do so.He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV. His net worth is estimated to be around £750,000, according to Idol Net Worth.

4. John Lowe

John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity. The legendary darts player, hailing from Tupton, won the World Championship in three separate decades - the only player to do so.He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV. His net worth is estimated to be around £750,000, according to Idol Net Worth. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldMillie BrightRestaurant