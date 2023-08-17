Arthur’s on Campbell Street, Belper, has been announced as a finalist for the East Midlands Restaurant of the Year Award at the Food Awards England 2023.

These prestigious awards celebrate the exceptional talent, dedication, and passion displayed by restaurants, chefs, eateries, suppliers, and various food establishments across England.

Following a public nomination process, a range of contenders were shortlisted across a number of different categories.

Arthur’s is vying for the title of best restaurant across the East Midlands.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham City Centre on October 9. The gala event will be attended by some of the most influential figures in the food industry, esteemed guests, and media representatives.

A Spokesperson for the Food Awards England said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.