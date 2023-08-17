17 of the best Italian restaurants to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Buxton and the Peak District – based on Google reviews
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.
Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.
READ THIS: 31 of the best hotels and places to stay for a last minute summer staycation in Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews
All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.