News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.
These are some of the best Italian eateries in the region.

17 of the best Italian restaurants to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Buxton and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

Whether you’re a lover of pizza and pasta, or you want to try something more creative, these are 17 of the highest ranked Italian restaurants in the area – based on Google reviews.

READ THIS: 31 of the best hotels and places to stay for a last minute summer staycation in Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

1. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 822 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

2. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 389 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

3. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s has a 4.5/5 rating based on 567 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 438 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.”

4. Viva Restaurant, Dale Road, Matlock

Viva Restaurant has a 4.3/5 rating based on 438 Google reviews - and is recommended for its “fantastic food” at “fair prices.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictGoogleChesterfieldMatlockBelperBuxtonDerbyshire