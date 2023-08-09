News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason ChadwickThese are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
31 of the best hotels and places to stay for a last minute summer staycation in Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal for those planning a last minute summer trip.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a summer holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 28 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

1. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

2. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

3. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google

Underleigh House has a perfect 5/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews - and was named as one of the best places to stay in the UK at the Good Hotel Guide’s prestigious Cesar Awards back in 2020.

4. Underleigh House, Hope

Underleigh House has a perfect 5/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews - and was named as one of the best places to stay in the UK at the Good Hotel Guide’s prestigious Cesar Awards back in 2020. Photo: Google

