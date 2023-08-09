These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal for those planning a last minute summer trip.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a summer holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 28 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . The George, Hathersage The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cavendish Hotel, Baslow The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Underleigh House, Hope Underleigh House has a perfect 5/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews - and was named as one of the best places to stay in the UK at the Good Hotel Guide’s prestigious Cesar Awards back in 2020. Photo: Google Photo Sales