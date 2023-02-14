16 changes Derbyshire Times readers want to see to improve Chesterfield town centre

These are 16 things that Derbyshire Times readers want to see change across Chesterfield’s town centre.
While there is a lot to be proud of in Chesterfield, no town is perfect, and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area.
We received a wide range of responses, focusing on everything from Chesterfield’s historic market and parking charges, to tourism and town centre safety.
Here are 16 of the changes our readers want to see made in Chesterfield – do you agree with them?
1. Better bus services
Polly Wells said: “Do you realise how hard it is to actually get into Chesterfield? I work in town and the car parks are expensive. You’re urged to use public transport. Stagecoach constantly cancels buses. You can’t get to and from work on time.”
2. Improve tourism and Peak District links
Fiona Bennett said: “Council would be astute to invest in a marketing team to raise the profile of Chesterfield as a tourist destination. It has a beautiful location on the edge of the Peak District.”
3. Replicate Sheffield’s market
Bev Whiteman said it would “be great to have an indoor market hall like Sheffield - it’s a great meeting place and it’s always very busy in there.”
4. Free parking
Danny Payne said: “Free one-hour parking across the entire town centre.”
