Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue people trapped in collision in Derbyshire town
Fire services have been forced to cut off a car roof following a collision in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 10:56am
Shirebrook Fire Service attended the incident in Clowne following reports that people were trapped in a car.
Working alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Worksop crews cut off the roof of Ford Mondeo.
A casualty was rescued and left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Shirebrook Fire Service praised work of both crews on Facebook, naming the extractions as ‘smooth’ and ‘professional’.