Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue people trapped in collision in Derbyshire town

Fire services have been forced to cut off a car roof following a collision in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 10:56am

Shirebrook Fire Service attended the incident in Clowne following reports that people were trapped in a car.

Working alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Worksop crews cut off the roof of Ford Mondeo.

A casualty was rescued and left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Shirebrook Fire Service praised work of both crews on Facebook, naming the extractions as ‘smooth’ and ‘professional’.

