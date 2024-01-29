News you can trust since 1855
13 things Derbyshire Times readers miss most when they leave Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including Peak District scenery and the Crooked Spire

Our readers have chosen the things they miss more than anything when leaving Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:01 GMT

Some of the DT’s readers will have lived in Chesterfield or Derbyshire their entire lives, while others may only have been here for a matter of months – but they are all certain to have something they love about the area.

These are 13 things that our readers said they missed the most when leaving Chesterfield or Derbyshire – do you agree with their choices?

These are some of the places and things our readers miss the most when not in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

1. Much-missed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

These are some of the places and things our readers miss the most when not in Chesterfield and Derbyshire Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Graziella Brunetti said: “The Crooked Spire, the market, Queen’s Park (how it was when I was growing up in the 70s) and being close enough to visit Bakewell and Chatsworth regularly.”

2. The Crooked Spire

Graziella Brunetti said: “The Crooked Spire, the market, Queen’s Park (how it was when I was growing up in the 70s) and being close enough to visit Bakewell and Chatsworth regularly.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sarah Cook said: “Market days. Kirk’s cream cakes and the people.”

3. Chesterfield Market

Sarah Cook said: “Market days. Kirk’s cream cakes and the people.” Photo: Brian Eyre

John Straker said: “My family, the Derbyshire Dales, proper black pudding, cheap real ale!”

4. Derbyshire Dales

John Straker said: “My family, the Derbyshire Dales, proper black pudding, cheap real ale!” Photo: jason chadwick

