If you’re looking for great places to eat, there are plenty of options in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – offering something to satisfy everyone.

Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries across the county – and we have chosen 62 of those to help narrow down your options to try during 2024.

The list can be found below – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Popular places to eat These restaurants and places to eat were recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Delhi 41, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield Delhi 41 is also featured on this list. Photo: Google Photo Sales