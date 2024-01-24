News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Times readers choose 62 of the best restaurants you have to try in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

Our readers have recommended 62 restaurants to try over 2024 in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT

If you’re looking for great places to eat, there are plenty of options in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – offering something to satisfy everyone.

Our readers have picked their favourite restaurants and eateries across the county – and we have chosen 62 of those to help narrow down your options to try during 2024.

The list can be found below – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

These restaurants and places to eat were recommended by our readers.

1. Popular places to eat

These restaurants and places to eat were recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers.

2. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow was certainly popular among our readers. Photo: Google

Delhi 41 is also featured on this list.

3. Delhi 41, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield

Delhi 41 is also featured on this list. Photo: Google

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers.

4. Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth

Figaro’s plant-based menu was well-received by Derbyshire Times readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

