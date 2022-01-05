Our readers have put forward what they would change in Chesterfield over the coming months.

11 things Derbyshire Times readers want to see change in Chesterfield in 2022

Derbyshire Times readers have been suggesting the things they would like to see happen in Chesterfield over the next 12 months.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:38 pm

While there is a lot to be proud of in Chesterfield, no town is perfect and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area in 2022.

We received a wide range of responses, from indoor ice rinks to reduced rents.

Here are 11 of the suggested changes our readers want to see made in Chesterfield this year. Do you agree?

1. Wheelchair accessibility

Janet Bradley said: “Get rid of the cobbles. I used to love going into town, when you are in a wheelchair it’s horrendous. Make it free parking so people can have a look round without fear of a ticket- it’s decimating what was once a lovely market town.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Supporting local businesses

Ben Molloy said: “More people need to actively go into town to shop and eat. I know all the problems, but the only way to improve is to improve footfall. We have as much if not more to do with that than planners and the council. If more people shop, then there is more money to improve.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Reduce parking charges

Adan Törincsi said: “They need to halve parking charges in town! Why pay £2.80 for two hours when you can park in Tesco for free? If they slashed parking charges town would rebound within weeks.”

Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales

4. Cut rents for Chesterfield Market

Kev Arnold said: “Council to cut the rents so that we can get more stall holders onto the market, bring back the farmers and continental markets and get some more businesses in the empty shops. Try and get a Wagamama’s in Chesterfield.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
Next Page
Page 1 of 3