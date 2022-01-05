11 things Derbyshire Times readers want to see change in Chesterfield in 2022

While there is a lot to be proud of in Chesterfield, no town is perfect and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area in 2022.
We received a wide range of responses, from indoor ice rinks to reduced rents.
Here are 11 of the suggested changes our readers want to see made in Chesterfield this year. Do you agree?
1. Wheelchair accessibility
Janet Bradley said: “Get rid of the cobbles. I used to love going into town, when you are in a wheelchair it’s horrendous. Make it free parking so people can have a look round without fear of a ticket- it’s decimating what was once a lovely market town.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Supporting local businesses
Ben Molloy said: “More people need to actively go into town to shop and eat. I know all the problems, but the only way to improve is to improve footfall. We have as much if not more to do with that than planners and the council. If more people shop, then there is more money to improve.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Reduce parking charges
Adan Törincsi said: “They need to halve parking charges in town! Why pay £2.80 for two hours when you can park in Tesco for free? If they slashed parking charges town would rebound within weeks.”
Photo: Pixabay
4. Cut rents for Chesterfield Market
Kev Arnold said: “Council to cut the rents so that we can get more stall holders onto the market, bring back the farmers and continental markets and get some more businesses in the empty shops. Try and get a Wagamama’s in Chesterfield.”
Photo: Brian Eyre