3 . Russell Crowe - Chatsworth

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has praised the Peak District in the past. He said: “I have seen magnificent buildings, mountains, oceans, waterfalls and everything but the Peak District is right up there and you will have to go a very long way to find a building and grounds anywhere near as nice as Chatsworth House. It is magnificent.” Russell also filmed parts of Robin Hood (2009) at Dovedale and praised the area’s natural beauty - and complimented Derbyshire’s “friendly and respectful” residents. Photo: Getty Images - Gabriel Kuchta