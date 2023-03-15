Life is hard for an animal that has been neglected or unloved and rescuers in Chesterfield have their work cut out nursing them back to health and gaining their trust.
But with patience and care, dogs and cats who may not have had the best start in life can make the best, most loyal companions.
Chesterfield RSPCA is looking for forever homes with loving owners for ten furry friends currently residing at the charity’s shelter on Spital Lane.
1. Elf and Drummer
These 18-month-old male foxhounds knew more hardship than most would see in a lifetime before the RSPCA swooped in to save them. They were first seen on a single bed with their legs wrapped around each other. Welfare workers are keen that they are rehomed together with an owner who will provide the care and love that was missing in their former life. The shy dogs will need an experienced owner who can give them basic training and would prefer to live in a home without cats. Photo: Chesterfield and District RSPCA
2. Maisie
Maisie is a five-year-old Staffy cross collie who is rotund, jolly and loves lots of fuss and attention. Her favourite game is playing with a ball. She could live with a family that has secondary school age children but preferably one without cats.
3. Mia
This five-year-old Pomeranian cross Yorkie is refined, quiet and is likely to doze on the lap of a person she feels comfortable with. She is nearly house trained but may need behavioural support and advice. Mia would prefer to be the only animal in the house. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Betty
A husky cross collie who is active in mind and body will need an owner who can keep up with her. Betty is two years and 10 months old, clever and attentive, loving and affectionate. She gets on well with other dogs so could live in a house already occupied by one, but would prefer not to share her new home with a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA