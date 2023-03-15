1 . Elf and Drummer

These 18-month-old male foxhounds knew more hardship than most would see in a lifetime before the RSPCA swooped in to save them. They were first seen on a single bed with their legs wrapped around each other. Welfare workers are keen that they are rehomed together with an owner who will provide the care and love that was missing in their former life. The shy dogs will need an experienced owner who can give them basic training and would prefer to live in a home without cats. Photo: Chesterfield and District RSPCA