Pensioner flips car onto roof after crashing into parked vehicle on Chesterfield street

A pensioner collided with another car in Chesterfield yesterday – and saw his Toyota flip onto its roof during the crash.

By Tom Hardwick
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision on Spital Lane, Chesterfield at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, November 27).

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a Toyota Yaris had crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its roof.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash occurred yesterday evening on Spital Lane.

“No offences were committed and the matter has been left with the parties involved.”

