Pensioner flips car onto roof after crashing into parked vehicle on Chesterfield street

Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision on Spital Lane, Chesterfield at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, November 27).

Officers arrived at the scene and found that a Toyota Yaris had crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its roof.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash occurred yesterday evening on Spital Lane.