Pensioner flips car onto roof after crashing into parked vehicle on Chesterfield street
A pensioner collided with another car in Chesterfield yesterday – and saw his Toyota flip onto its roof during the crash.
Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision on Spital Lane, Chesterfield at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, November 27).
Officers arrived at the scene and found that a Toyota Yaris had crashed into a parked car and flipped onto its roof.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Most Popular
“No offences were committed and the matter has been left with the parties involved.”