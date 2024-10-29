Over the years, a number of big-name national stores and much-loved independent shops have disappeared from Chesterfield’s high street.
We asked Derbyshire Times readers what businesses they would like to see return to Chesterfield’s town centre, and whether there were any new chains they wished to see arrive – and these were some of the answers they gave.
The full list can be found below – are there any more suggestions you think we should add?
1. Chesterfield town centre
Readers have shared what old stores they want to see return to Chesterfield - and new retailers they want on the town’s high street. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Return of Hudsons and new food options
Deborah E Gledhill said: “Hudsons, Bakers Oven, Dorothy Perkins, Woolworths and loads of the stalls that used to be on the market. I'd love to see a carvery in the town or something a bit like Cosmo.” Photo: DT
3. Big names back on the high street
Sandra Fitzpatrick said she wanted M&S and Next, both of which are located at the Ravenside Retail Park, to return to the town centre - along with the addition of a good quality shoe shop. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Old stores
Les Sheldon said he would like to see Woolworths, Co-op and Wilko return to Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre