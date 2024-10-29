Shops that Chesterfield residents want to see arrive in the town centre and old favourites they wish could return –  including Woolworths, Flannels, Wilko, John Lewis, Argos, Lush, Co-op and Hudsons

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 08:34 BST
These are some of Chesterfield’s iconic shops from years gone by that residents wished could be brought back – and new chains they want to see on the town’s high street.

Over the years, a number of big-name national stores and much-loved independent shops have disappeared from Chesterfield’s high street.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers what businesses they would like to see return to Chesterfield’s town centre, and whether there were any new chains they wished to see arrive – and these were some of the answers they gave.

The full list can be found below – are there any more suggestions you think we should add?

Readers have shared what old stores they want to see return to Chesterfield - and new retailers they want on the town’s high street.

Deborah E Gledhill said: “Hudsons, Bakers Oven, Dorothy Perkins, Woolworths and loads of the stalls that used to be on the market. I'd love to see a carvery in the town or something a bit like Cosmo.”

Sandra Fitzpatrick said she wanted M&S and Next, both of which are located at the Ravenside Retail Park, to return to the town centre - along with the addition of a good quality shoe shop.

Les Sheldon said he would like to see Woolworths, Co-op and Wilko return to Chesterfield town centre.

