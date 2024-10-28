New branch of clothing company The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is launching in Chesterfield
A new clothing shop selling knitwear for men and women will launch in Chesterfield.
The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is poised to open its doors at Vicar Lane shopping centre. A sign inside the store indicates that the business is opening on October 31.
Jumpers, scarves and socks will be among the goods stocked in the shop.
The Chesterfield store joins more than 400 outlets of the national chain which has a shop in Bakewell and operates High Street stores, garden centre concessions, tourist stores and destination stores.