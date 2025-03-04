Letter: We need leaders who will keep our country safe and independent

A passionate and heartfelt letter from Mr Mandal (Derbyshire Times letters, February 27 edition) should be well received and accepted by many of the readers.

However, we need leaders who are elected on a mandate to make our country safe and independent.

We were respected throughout the world and known as Great Britain. We are now far from that title. We need leaders who do not look for self gratification and a pleasing income.

Our citizens have allowed both strong and weak people to grace the seats within the House of Commons. Such is democracy.

The American voter has given power to a businessman who has survived cutthroat business deals all his life.

He is a man who has lived in the real world of making and distributing money to maximum benefit. Only the strongest survive that world!

I have contact with many American friends, one is a District Attorney in New York. They felt they could only vote one way.

Billionaires are consulted because they are successful people. We in the UK have tried in the past to police the world. It can never be successful.

The monies we have provided for overseas in general has not been received by those most in need. Education is required, then they can deal with their own problems at source.

President Trump has been democratically elected to make voters lives more satisfying and give their children a brighter future.

I was born in the 1940s so grew up with a family that knew first-hand the horrors of war.

The President is not a man to start wars – he wants to make money! However he is not prepared to be a crutch for weak politicians in Europe. We can only sit back and watch the turmoil whilst a world of calm is restored. It was never going to be achieved by weak and indecisive politicians.

Alan Armstrong

Chesterfield

