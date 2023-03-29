Needless to say, I’ll not be forced to prove who I am and I’ll not be giving my consent to any fake democracy statements regarding ANY elections held that portray consent from the electorate.

Richard Respect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

A reader has written in to express his disgust at the prospect of having to prove who you are when voting.

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad