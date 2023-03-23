This is the first impression anyone visiting our town will get. The rubbish continues in the verges, past the college and out towards Dronfield.

If you are serious about this town becoming a tourist destination, this must be top of the agenda to address, because I live here and was thoroughly appalled. Anyone coming for a holiday or day out would surely be put off!

This rubbish needs moving soon too because, from past experience, council operatives exacerbate the situation once mowing season begins by chopping it all into millions of bits (as evidenced in my letter last year regarding said event on Loundsley Green).

A letter of disgust from reader at the amount of litter on the Hasland bypass.

The road to success is a hundred little things done right. In my opinion, the council is more interested in headline grabbing one-hit wonders than actually getting their hands dirty and making a difference.

May I politely request that instead of the usual defensive reply or indeed in some instances, no reply at all, you leaders get in your cars and have a look and see how our town is ‘probably’ or ‘potentially’ viewed by others.

I think you may well be shocked and hopefully deeply embarrassed.

James Allsop

Derbyshire

