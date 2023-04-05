Letter: It has been a honour and privilege to have served the people of these communities
After 28 years as an elected member for Creswell Parish Council and 24 years an elected member for the Elmton Ward Bolsover District, I wish to inform the communities of Elmton, Creswell, Hodthorpe and Belph of my decision to retire from local government.
It has been a honour and privilege to have served the people of these communities and I thank them for all the support they afforded me over the years.
I have endeavoured to help people with their problems and concerns, most rewarding when successful, disappointing when the outcome has not totally been achieved. I have been fortunate to have worked with some wonderful people, constitutions, officers plus community organisations all having one thing in common ‘a passion to help others’, how lucky I have been, thank you one and all. Take care.
Cllr Jim Clifton, Creswell Parish Council, Elmton Ward Bolsover District
