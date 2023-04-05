It has been a honour and privilege to have served the people of these communities and I thank them for all the support they afforded me over the years.

I have endeavoured to help people with their problems and concerns, most rewarding when successful, disappointing when the outcome has not totally been achieved. I have been fortunate to have worked with some wonderful people, constitutions, officers plus community organisations all having one thing in common ‘a passion to help others’, how lucky I have been, thank you one and all. Take care.