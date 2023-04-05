News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
9 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Letter: It has been a honour and privilege to have served the people of these communities

After 28 years as an elected member for Creswell Parish Council and 24 years an elected member for the Elmton Ward Bolsover District, I wish to inform the communities of Elmton, Creswell, Hodthorpe and Belph of my decision to retire from local government.

By Cllr Jim Clifton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read

It has been a honour and privilege to have served the people of these communities and I thank them for all the support they afforded me over the years.

I have endeavoured to help people with their problems and concerns, most rewarding when successful, disappointing when the outcome has not totally been achieved. I have been fortunate to have worked with some wonderful people, constitutions, officers plus community organisations all having one thing in common ‘a passion to help others’, how lucky I have been, thank you one and all. Take care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Jim Clifton, Creswell Parish Council, Elmton Ward Bolsover District

A letter of thanks from a retiring councillor.A letter of thanks from a retiring councillor.
A letter of thanks from a retiring councillor.
Most Popular

For another local letter click here:

Creswell