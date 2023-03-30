Buses are missing every single day, instead of having a half hourly service. You could (and passengers have) waited for up to an hour and a half. That happened to my wife and I last week, and again on Monday, March 20.

We had to wait an hour, plus the service stops running from 2pm to 4pm for the school run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach also runs a service from Chesterfield to Sheffield, but that’s an hourly service and they are reliable. TM Travel, who operate the 252 routes, have the same excuses when you complain: “We’ve not enough drivers, the bus has broken down.”

A reader is fed up of his local bus service being so unreliable.

They’ve been using this excuse all the time we’ve lived out here, nearly two years.

We sit waiting for the 252 at Crystal Peaks and just opposite is the TM Travel service to Plumbley, and that’s never late or missing. Why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the passengers who have no alternative but to use a bus need to have a reliable service. Quite a few OAPs rely on this pathetic service.

All we ask is for TM Travel to provide a service, which they haven’t done for more than two years.

Vin Malone

Eckington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.