I recently took the dog out to the top of Tapton Park and saw the old public toilets near Tapton House covered with graffiti, and that area on the car park was covered in litter, plastic cups and takeaway trays, it is disgusting.

The top car park also has regular cannabis smokers and dealers meeting up there, friends have reported it to the police numerous times!

Derbyshire Police have enough to do with increases in serious crime, but they need to tackle this disgraceful anti-social behaviour as well.

A reader is disgusted at the amount of graffiti and litter at Tapton Park.

New policies will hopefully see people who commit these crimes cleaning up their mess, but it will need to be enforced by police.

Respect starts at home, so parents have a role to play, I was taught to take pride in my community and always pick up litter and respect property.

At a time when we should be focusing on the environment, actions speak louder than words. Graffiti and litter is throughout Chesterfield, let's get it cleaned up and take more pride in our wonderful area.

E Morrison

Chesterfield