However I feel there is a fatal flaw in this argument. The vast majority of small boat – and back of HGV - crossings are young men who destroy their passports on the crossing, thus demonstrating they have no genuine claim to asylum.

If they present themselves at this resource centre in France, they will be rejected as economic migrants. They will simply return to the beaches and cross on the next available boat as before.

Without a system of removing ALL who arrive by irregular means to a safe third country, the crossings will continue unabated.

A reader replies to a letter last week about asylum seekers crossing The Channel on small boats.

In that safe third country, ALL can be processed and genuine refugees given leave to enter the UK.

Economic migrants can make their way back to French beaches if they wish, safe in the knowledge that, once collected by UK taxis, the third country quickly awaits them again.

George Boyle

Derbyshire

