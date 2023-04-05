We used to stay in a village in Northumberland where Gay lived with her parents. A lovely part of the world. Her mother ran a Wildlife Rescue Centre which was next to where we stayed with our caravan when we visited this part of the country.

One day I rescued an injured tern. I took it next door to see if it could be saved. A very nice lady inspected it. Yes, it will be ok in a day or two and put it in a pen.

What is your name she asked. Mr Darwin I replied, then we will call it Darwin. Before we left for home Darwin was flying around with the other terns.

Times reporter Gay Bolton's articles remind one couple of when they went to Northumberland and bumped into her parents.

Talking to Mr and Mrs Bolton was wonderful, so knowledgeable about the countryside and the wildlife.

Where do you come from, Chesterfield Derbyshire. Well I never they exclaimed. Our daughter’s just gone to work there. With the local paper The Derbyshire times – small world.

So every time we see Gay’s articles in The Times it brings back memories of the wonderful times we had at her home county.

Dave Darwin, By email