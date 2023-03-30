The leaflet advises patients to no longer call the surgery from 8am in order to get an appointment, but to email the surgery at 7.30am with an appointment request, then a senior GP will determine if and when you should have an appointment.

This system relies on patients registering online with the surgery. Anyone who doesn’t use online services, such as the elderly, must still call the surgery, as reception staff can help complete an appointment request for them.

How on earth, since the pandemic in 2021, has any surgery reached full capacity?

A GP surgery in Chesterfield has triaged its appointments system due to over-capacity.

Having various regular ongoing health issues since having cancer, the challenge for patients getting an appointment feels ever more challenging. I worry for the elderly, who may well struggle getting through to the surgery on the telephone, and that potentially serious illnesses will go undiagnosed.

My surgery has definitely collapsed, in my opinion, and if surgeries are stating they are over capacity, the Government must address the lack of GPs urgently, as well as action on more sustainable numbers of people settling in the UK.

Access to getting a GP appointment is like mission impossible!

M. Stewart

Chesterfield

