Letter: Chesterfield FC season ticket increase is disappointing

Having been a paying supporter of Chesterfield FC for more than 40 years, the majority as a season ticket holder, I am very disappointed at the comments by the club that they have been forced to make a small increase in season ticket sales in line with inflation.

By True Supporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

I have been more than grateful to CFC, that two years ago on reaching 80-years-of-age, I have enjoyed a reduced season ticket costing £50. I would accept and expect some form of increase but not to £352 if paid before April 27, 2023 and £372 after this date.

Yes, I now have the interest free option to spread the cost over four months, but a 600 per cent increase does not appear to be inline with inflation. Somehow, health permitting, I would love to carry on supporting the club.

I did send a copy of this to the club on March 25, 2023 and received an acknowledgement the following day that it had been received but nothing since.

A reader is unhappy at the increase in Chesterfield FC's season ticket.A reader is unhappy at the increase in Chesterfield FC's season ticket.
True Supporter, Name and address supplied

