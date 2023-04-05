I have been more than grateful to CFC, that two years ago on reaching 80-years-of-age, I have enjoyed a reduced season ticket costing £50. I would accept and expect some form of increase but not to £352 if paid before April 27, 2023 and £372 after this date.

Yes, I now have the interest free option to spread the cost over four months, but a 600 per cent increase does not appear to be inline with inflation. Somehow, health permitting, I would love to carry on supporting the club.

I did send a copy of this to the club on March 25, 2023 and received an acknowledgement the following day that it had been received but nothing since.

A reader is unhappy at the increase in Chesterfield FC's season ticket.

True Supporter, Name and address supplied