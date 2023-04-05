Letter: Chesterfield FC season ticket increase is disappointing
Having been a paying supporter of Chesterfield FC for more than 40 years, the majority as a season ticket holder, I am very disappointed at the comments by the club that they have been forced to make a small increase in season ticket sales in line with inflation.
I have been more than grateful to CFC, that two years ago on reaching 80-years-of-age, I have enjoyed a reduced season ticket costing £50. I would accept and expect some form of increase but not to £352 if paid before April 27, 2023 and £372 after this date.
Yes, I now have the interest free option to spread the cost over four months, but a 600 per cent increase does not appear to be inline with inflation. Somehow, health permitting, I would love to carry on supporting the club.
I did send a copy of this to the club on March 25, 2023 and received an acknowledgement the following day that it had been received but nothing since.
True Supporter, Name and address supplied
