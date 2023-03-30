News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Layout of the market isn't important

Some traders have been trading on the market for decades, and, as we know, more than 80 per cent of businesses in this country are SMEs (small and medium size enterprises), so it is vital for them and the Chesterfield economy that we take their comments on board.

By J. Norman
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

One trader mentioned Chesterfield Borough Council intending on changing the historical market stall layout with a modern plaza-style layout. The council STILL has no clue in my opinion. The historical market layout is loved by visitors, but what visitors require is plenty on offer to see, so attracting and maintaining traders must come first.

Free parking, competitive stall rents, relentless increases really don’t help. A market trader quite often has to sell a volume of items in order to even break even, so hopefully councillors will take their fixed costs into account.

Chesterfield’s historical market should be the lifeblood of Chesterfield. It’s not the layout, it’s understanding what traders need these days, in order to then attract more people into the town centre.

J. Norman

Chesterfield

