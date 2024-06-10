Letter to editor: Derbyshire volunteers needed to help rollout NSPCC schools programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A letter from my colleague Rachel about the NSPCC's Speak Out. Stay Safe programme in North Derbyshire and the need for more volunteers to help keep children safe.

At the NSPCC we fight for every childhood, and there is still time for anyone who can spare a few hours each month to help us keep children in North Derbyshire safe.

Our Schools Service offers its Speak Out. Stay Safe programme to primary schools and needs more volunteers to help reach even more children.

The programme is designed to help children aged 5 to 11 recognise abuse in all its forms. Using age-appropriate language, it helps them understand that abuse is never a child’s fault, that they have a right to be safe, and how to get help from safe, trusted adults or the NSPCC’s Childline service.

Through school-led assemblies and workshops delivered by our dedicated volunteers with the help of mascot Buddy, children learn about the different types of abuse and what to do if they’re ever worried about themselves or a friend.

So far in 2023/24, we have delivered the online programme to 3319 children in 38 out of the 125 schools in North Derbyshire. This academic year, our volunteers have also led follow-up Speak Out. Stay Safe workshops in 25 of these schools, and with your support, we can offer more and help to keep more local children safe from harm. This May we are recruiting again, and we are specifically looking for volunteers in North Derbyshire.

To find out more about becoming an NSPCC schools service volunteer please email [email protected].

Regards,

Rachel Willis