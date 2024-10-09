From Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire to the beautiful scenery of the Peak District National Park, there is plenty to love about the county – which is filled with unique attractions and historic landmarks.
As an outsider, I’ve been acclimatising to life here gradually – and have put together a list of some of the things that I’ve learnt in that time:
1. Discovering Derbyshire
These are 12 things that I have discovered after making the move to Derbyshire. Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Green spaces
One of the best things about Chesterfield is its proximity to the Peak District National Park, and some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside. To live within walking distance of such scenic spots is a real privilege - especially in the summer months as the weather improves. Photo: RKH
3. Pubs
Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to some great pubs - something I was glad to discover upon moving here. Personal favourites in Chesterfield include the Rose and Crown, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Pig and Pump and The Rutland. Looking further afield, you can’t go wrong with the Dronfield Arms and Coach and Horses at Dronfield, The Hunloke Arms or the Peacock at Barlow. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Strange pronunciations
Derbyshire is full of places that will confuse newcomers when it comes to pronunciation. Alfreton, Ilkeston, Bolsover, Edensor and Eyam are among those that aren’t pronounced as they first appear - but I think I’m finally starting to get there! Photo: jason chadwick