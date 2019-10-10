Extinction Rebellion Chesterfield 'rebels' stage die-in at Town Hall

Climate activists took to Chesterfield Town Hall to stage a 'die-in' during a full council meeting.

The demonstration, which took place yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 9), was organised by 'rebels' of Extinction Rebellion Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire to coincide with the protests currently happening in London- which local 'rebels' are also taking part in.

Protesters hummed and chanted while lying on the floor in the hope that councillors would hear them.

The die-in involved protesters lying on the floor for 11 minutes- relating to the 11 years left that the UN have declared for climate action.

The aim of the protest was to put pressure on the Chesterfield Borough Council following their climate emergency declaration earlier in the year.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The council have declared a climate emergency yet they have not even set up their working group to decide actions.

READ MORE: MATLOCK STUDENTS URGE WORKERS TO JOIN IN GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

"The actions decided have to be presented to the council in March 2020, which protesters say is way too late for what is supposed to be an emergency.

'Rebels' of Extinction Rebellion Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire in London.

"On top of this, this working group has no weight and actions decided could be ignored.

"We have to act like this is an emergency, like our house is on fire, and we cannot delay. We need climate action now."

As the protesters were lying on the floor they hummed and chanted, aiming for councillors in the meeting to hear them.

They said they 'will continue to protest against the council until they take the climate emergency seriously'.

READ MORE: CONCERNS RAISED OVER NEW PROPOSALS FOR MAJOR DEVELOPMENT NEAR CHESTERFIELD

