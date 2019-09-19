Matlock students urge workers to join Friday’s global climate strike

School climate strikers are planning their biggest demonstration yet in Matlock this week and are asking workers to join them in a day of global action.

Young people from schools across the Derbyshire Dales will turn out in Crown Square again on Friday, September 20, to call for action from local and national government’s to tackle the climate crisis.

Similar events will be held around the world in what is expected to be the biggest demonstration yet, with adults being urged to show their support on the streets too.

Local organiser Emily Bush, 18, said: “We are expecting Peak Extinction Rebellion and the Derbyshire Climate Coalition to join us, along with councillors and staff from several local councils.

“With the reservoir emergency in Whaley Bridge, moorland fires, and record temperatures this summer, a lot of people are realising we can’t afford to let this go on. Climate change will make problems like that more common and much worse.”

The Trade Union Congress has promised solidarity actions across the country, and Emily hopes that will be replicated in the students’ march on County Hall.

She said: “If big groups like that were to strike, it would really help to spread the message. We need everyone on board, because this is going to affect everyone.”

The protest begins at 11am. For full details, go to facebook.com/matlock4climate.