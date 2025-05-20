Column: With all of the struggles the NHS faces should a big chunk of cash really go on this?

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

The NHS could offer weight loss jabs. They didn’t mention this in Back To The Future II, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

That analogy is flawed because the futuristic year Marty and the Doc go to is 2015. We’re ten years after we were promised hover boards and we still don’t have weight loss pills, we have to inject it like it’s the stone age.

It’s claimed drugs like Ozempic could be available for £9.90. That’s less than the £150 a month it costs privately.

It’s good to save the people who want to lose weight money, and thanks to the drug we know they won’t just spend it on sweets, but someone still has to pay for it.

With all of the struggles the NHS faces should a big chunk of cash go on something that could be replaced by diet and exercise?

I might be slightly biased as I have recently had a tough time with the NHS. As anyone who tunes into my radio will have noticed, I have had some throat troubles. I’m sounding like Phyllis from Coronation Street.

I’ve never met my GP in person. Apparently I had a phone call with him a few years back but it could have been anyone doing a voice.

You can have a better relationship with the women on Babestation than my GP. At least you can see them while you’re on the phone and they’ve all hard about my rash.

I filled in an online form about my throat and received a text message saying they think I should see a doctor. Yeah, me too.

I live one street away from my GP but when I received the booking it was for a different surgery a ten minute drive away. I drove there being careful to avoid any other patients with eye problems who were asked to do the same.

I was seen, not by a GP, but a paramedic. This is how bad the staffing is in our healthcare system. We have to ask paramedics to stand in for GPs and there was probably an Uber driver with a first aid kit sent to stand in for him.

I asked the paramedic, “Do you get called out to many coughs?” I was simply worried that his skills were best suited for different ailments. So, I got down on the floor to make him feel comfortable and we got on with it.

With more money being spent on fat jabs there’ll be less to fix the main staffing issues, which means I’ll look great but I’ll still sound rough.