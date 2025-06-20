Column: Some people clearly just go looking for things to be offended by

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

If you ever get pulled over for a driving offence, I may have a loophole for you. A Twix advert has been banned over fears it may encourage bad driving. Blame the snack, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

I probably shouldn’t tell you what happens in the advert in too much detail in case it makes you want to do a Nigel Mansell impression on your commute home.

Here’s the outline. The advert shows a man driving a car while being followed, before putting the hand brake on, swerving to the right-hand side of the road and breaking through a metal barrier.

If seeing that on TV would make you think it’s a good idea to do the same you should hand your keys back now. Surely no-one would ever say to the police officer who just pulled them over, “I only did it because a chocolate bar advert told me too.” You should expect to be banged up for more than the driving if you say that.

I remember the Milky Way ad from my childhood where the red car and the blue car had a race. I loved that ad but I don’t drive like that now.

What makes this story even more annoying is that there were only five people who complained about it. I think it’s a solid guess to suggest that most of those five people aren’t drivers. They seem to spend their time searching for things to be offended by.

They could not buy any Twix and go about their lives but instead they wish to ban things they don’t like. Why waste your time worrying about the effects of this commercial when the Fast and the Furious films are out there. There must be at least a dozen films in that franchise by now. Those films must have done more damage than an ad trying to flog chocolate.

If you were saying this Twix ad should be banned because it might make you buy a Twix we could have a discussion. They’re certainly not health food. I’m not sure chocolate ads have that much secondary impact on us.

I remember the Flake ads but I didn’t notice a pandemic of women taking overflowing baths. I actually do like a lot of chocolate on my biscuit but I didn’t join a club.

If it only takes five people complaining to get something banned we won’t have anything left. You can always find a handful of people to be outraged about anything.

And judging by the standard of driving I see on the roads, it may already be too late.