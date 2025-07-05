Watch as Tim Collis discusses how he bought the Derbyshire station, where the record cover for Oasis' Some Might Say was shot, and transformed it into a holiday cottage.

A couple bought a Grade II listed Victorian train station before transforming it into a holiday cottage, having no idea it was the scene of one of Oasis' most famous record covers.

Tim Collis, 58, and husband Ryan Phelps, 53, purchased the derelict master house and waiting room at Cromford Railway Station in Derbyshire for £390,000 in 2007.

However, it was only when they got inside their new home and saw the artwork for Oasis' first number one Some Might Say that they realised they had purchased a piece of Britpop history.

In the photo, Liam Gallagher can be seen waving from the railway bridge while brother Noel is sprinkling a watering can on the platform below.

Tim Collis with his holiday cottage at Cromford Station, used as the location for Oasis' single artwork for Some Might Say. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

The west side of the station is still in use by rail passengers today to get to Matlock and Derby, while the east side is used by Tim and Ryan's holiday cottage guests.

Tim, who works in digital services for the government, said: “We've had a lot of Oasis fans coming over the last couple of years and we've seen a big surge since the reunion was announced too. It's gone berserk. It's gone supersonic, pardon the pun.

"Many fans come to recreate the photos. We warn our guests about it just so they don't wonder what's going on, but they are all fine about it. Some want to borrow a wheelbarrow and we're only too happy to help.”

