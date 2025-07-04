Derbyshire village estate won't be built after deal to build affordable homes isn't signed

Homes in a Derbyshire village that had been granted permission by councillors are now set to be rejected.

It had been hoped that the 57-home development in Wirksworth would include 17 affordable homes and lead to £63,000 being paid to fund improvements to nearby health facilities, parks and allotments.

But a deal has not been signed by every party involved, with the developer Woodhall Homes saying they had signed, but were unable to do a deal with the landowner.

Derbyshire Dales district councillors approved the plans in November 2023 with officials to seal the required infrastructure payments and affordable homes via a legal agreement – as is common practice with many housing developments. However, 19 months later, council officials have said: “Work progressed on preparing the legal agreement to secure the planning obligations but ultimately stalled due to an unwillingness of all the parties to sign the legal agreement.”

The planned 57-home development surrounding Jacksons Ley in Middleton by Wirksworth. Image from Nineteen47.

As a result, having previously urged councillors to approve the plans, they are now advising them to change their mind and reject the scheme at a meeting on Tuesday, July 8, due to the lack of affordable homes and necessary financial contributions.

The plans, which had seen 13 objections from residents, along with opposition from Middleton Parish Council, had required £51,300 for improvements at nearby medical centres, £8,327.70 for parks and £3,368.70 for allotments.

Council officers wrote: “Collectively the planning obligations which were being sought helped to mitigate the impact of the 57 dwellings. Without the legal agreement no affordable homes will be provided and the financial contributions towards health care, parks and gardens and allotments would be lost.

“This makes the development unacceptable in planning terms and contrary to the development plan. In the absence of a completed legal agreement, the only course of action is to refuse the application.”

A Woodhall Homes spokesperson said: “Despite our best intentions on the site at Middleton by Wirksworth and our signature being in place on the necessary documents, we have been unable to reach an agreement with the landowner, which has prevented the successful completion of the Section 106 legal agreement for this site.”

The proposed new 57-home development would encircle the new-build Jacksons Ley development, which was only approved at appeal. During the November 2023 planning meeting, Darren Abbott, on behalf of Woodall Homes, said the firm aimed to replicate its successful schemes in Darley Dale, Matlock and Tansley.

He said the plot “straddles” the settlement boundary and part of the site is allocated for 45 homes, representing a “logical and sustainable development”. Mr Abbott said the firm had reduced the number of homes planned on-site from 75 to 57 due to the concerns of consultees and residents, saying the scheme would “create an attractive gateway into the village”.

He said the site would cater for first-time buyers, “downsizers” and people with mobility requirements – particularly through the inclusion of seven bungalows.

Cllr Peter Slack had said: “It is squashing houses and gardens in a small area. It is not a way people should be living. They should have a reasonable garden. Cars are going to be on pavements, it is all squashed in. It is a very, very poor design altogether.”