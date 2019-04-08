New McDonald's planned for Chesterfield

McDonald's is planning to open a new restaurant in Chesterfield.

The two-storey restaurant and drive-thru would be built at the site of the former multi-storey car park on West Bars.

Car parking spaces would also be provided.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told the Derbyshire Times: "We can confirm that we have submitted a planning application for a new restaurant on West Bars, and look forward to working with the council on our plans.

"We believe the new restaurant would bring significant investment to the local community as well as creating at least 65 new full and part-time jobs."

There are currently two McDonald's restaurants in Chesterfield - on Low Pavement and at the Alma Leisure Park.

The former multi-storey car park on West Bars was demolished in 2015.

It had not been in use since 2013.

The planning application will be considered by Chesterfield Borough Council on a date yet to be determined.