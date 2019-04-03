Iceland to open Chesterfield town centre store this month

Supermarket giant Iceland will open its store in Chesterfield town centre this month.

The store will launch at the former Poundworld shop in Vicar Lane Shopping Centre on April 16 - craeting a number of new jobs.

To celebrate the opening, Iceland staff will hand out promotional leaflets offering its first customers £3 off when they spend £15 in store. There will also be the opportunity for customers to get their hands on a limited number of free chocolate twists throughout the day.

The new store will be open between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

Shaun Brown, centre manager at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, said: "We're really excited to be welcoming Iceland into our store line up.

"We know how time-poor people are these days so it's great that we can now offer the convenience of a weekly food shop, with the appeal of our high street fashion and general 'pleasure shopping' offer."

Iceland, which was founded in 1970, sells frozen, chilled and fresh ranges.