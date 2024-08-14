Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mountain rescue team based in the Peak District will appear on our TV screens later this week – as part of a Channel 5 series showcasing their efforts to save a climber’s life.

Rescue missions by the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) will feature twice in a Channel 5 series – with viewers able to watch them saving a climber with life-threatening injuries on August 16.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The Channel 5 television series ‘Rescue 999: Seconds to Save a Life’, featuring rescues by EMRT, will be shown on Friday, August 16 at 8.00pm – and the same time (for a different call-out) on Friday, August 30.

“The first one is a fallen climber and the second one is an injured walker.

The EMRT are set to feature on our TV screens. Credit: EMRT

“Set your reminders, buy your TV snacks and be sure to watch us. If you’d like to support us, there is an easy to use donate button on our website homepage. We hope you enjoy the programmes, thanks for all your support.”

Friday’s episode shines a spotlight on the team’s efforts to rescue a climber who had fallen five metres down a dangerously rocky cliff face, suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.

EMRT is staffed entirely by volunteers, and you can donate to support the team here.