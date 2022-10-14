Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct ‘explores options’ for potential new site – leaving future of Derbyshire HQ in doubt
Sports Direct could be set to move from their Derbyshire headquarters – with the company submitting plans for a major new development.
The company that owns Sports Direct has revealed that it is considering a move away from its Shirebrook headquarters – opened in 2013 – which currently employs around 4,000 people.
Frasers Group – whose brands include Sports Direct, Flannels, Jack Wills and GAME – has proposed the construction of a major development on the edge of Coventry.
Planning documents submitted to Rugby Borough Council incorporate a multi-million pound distribution hub, a new head office and retail space, as well as a hotel and restaurant. The site would also include conference facilities, halls of residence and a helipad.
Most Popular
The proposals indicate that, if permission was granted, the development could be completed by 2029. Frasers Group has a lease on the Shirebrook site until 2034, after a deal was agreed with a pension fund in 2019 to purchase their headquarters.
READ THIS: Vasile Culea trial: Watch as CCTV traces Culea on the day Derbyshire pensioner Freda Walker, 86, was beaten to death and husband left for dead in break-in
A Frasers Group spokesperson said: “To accelerate the business's growth and support our future, we are exploring options for a potential new site.
“The proposals remain subject to a planning process and, if approved, would take a significant number of years to complete. The current headquarters in Shirebrook has a lease that runs until 2034.”