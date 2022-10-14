The company that owns Sports Direct has revealed that it is considering a move away from its Shirebrook headquarters – opened in 2013 – which currently employs around 4,000 people.

Frasers Group – whose brands include Sports Direct, Flannels, Jack Wills and GAME – has proposed the construction of a major development on the edge of Coventry.

Planning documents submitted to Rugby Borough Council incorporate a multi-million pound distribution hub, a new head office and retail space, as well as a hotel and restaurant. The site would also include conference facilities, halls of residence and a helipad.

The Sports Direct warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire

The proposals indicate that, if permission was granted, the development could be completed by 2029. Frasers Group has a lease on the Shirebrook site until 2034, after a deal was agreed with a pension fund in 2019 to purchase their headquarters.

A Frasers Group spokesperson said: “To accelerate the business's growth and support our future, we are exploring options for a potential new site.