On the second day of the trial of Vasile Culea the jury was shown a CCTV recording tracking Culea's movement on the day of the attack.

Culea, 33, appeared in the court after 86-year-old Freda was beaten to death and her husband was left for dead following an attack at their Langwith Junction home – to rob them of £30,000 in cash.

A concerned neighbour found Freda dead in the kitchen, ‘hog-tied’ by her wrists and right ankle, with a pillow case and a black bin-liner over her head.

Blood had ‘heavily pooled around her body’ and a post-mortem revealed she received ‘multiple blunt force injuries’.

Ken, who had also been gagged and bound, survived with similar injuries, but died in August from natural causes.