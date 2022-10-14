Vasile Culea trial: Watch as CCTV traces Culea on the day Derbyshire pensioner Freda Walker, 86, was beaten to death and husband left for dead in break-in
A video shown at Derby Crown Court tracks Vasile Culea on the day he attempted to rob the home of Freda and Kenneth Walker.
On the second day of the trial of Vasile Culea the jury was shown a CCTV recording tracking Culea's movement on the day of the attack.
Culea, 33, appeared in the court after 86-year-old Freda was beaten to death and her husband was left for dead following an attack at their Langwith Junction home – to rob them of £30,000 in cash.
A concerned neighbour found Freda dead in the kitchen, ‘hog-tied’ by her wrists and right ankle, with a pillow case and a black bin-liner over her head.
Blood had ‘heavily pooled around her body’ and a post-mortem revealed she received ‘multiple blunt force injuries’.
Most Popular
Ken, who had also been gagged and bound, survived with similar injuries, but died in August from natural causes.
Culea of Grove Road, Church Warsop, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Freda and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Ken, on Tuesday morning. He denies her murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as the attempted murder of Ken.