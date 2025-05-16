Derbyshire fire station to fly flag at half-mast after two firefighters tragically die while tackling incident in Oxfordshire

A Derbyshire fire station is set to fly its flag at half-mast in tribute to two firefighters from Oxfordshire – after a tragic incident that claimed their lives and saw a member of the public pass away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staveley Fire Station has confirmed that its flag will be flying at half-mast, as a mark of respect to their colleagues from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) – after a tragic incident in which two firefighters sadly passed away.

A spokesperson for the station said: “OFRS Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall confirmed this morning the devastating news that two firefighters lost their lives, and a further two have been injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts Remain with the family, friends and colleagues of all those affected at this devastating time.

Staveley Fire Station will fly its flag at half-mast in tribute to the Oxfordshire firefighters who sadly passed away.

“Our station flag will be flying at half-mast as a mark of respect to our colleagues from OFRS.”

OFRS confirmed this afternoon (Friday, May 16) that two firefighters had lost their lives in the line of duty while dealing with a major incident in Bicester on the evening of Thursday, May 15.

A member of the public has also sadly died, while two more firefighters were hospitalised with serious injuries.