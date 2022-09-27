The Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council is organising a march to highlight the impact of the cost of living crisis, and show their support for workers taking strike action this weekend.

Strikes are taking place across the UK on Saturday, October 1, with workers from the rail, postal and maritime sectors – amongst others – campaigning for increased pay and job security.

The Chesterfield march will take place on the same day, with striking postal workers leading the rally. Those who wish to participate are asked to assemble at 11.00am in the Shentall Gardens below the Town Hall.

Postal workers went on strike in Chesterfield last month.

James Eaden, president of Chesterfield TUC, said that ordinary families in the area are suffering – and called for action from the Government to help those in need.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting working class communities hard as prices spiral and wages, benefits and pensions fail to catch up. The recent budget announcement has further opened up the gap between the rich at the top of society and the rest of us. You have to be earning more that £155,000 a year to benefit at all from the latest tax changes introduced by the chancellor.

“It seems that if you are a city banker you can get your bonuses restored, but if you are an ordinary family you face soaring bills, increasing mortgage payments and uncertainty as we head into the winter.

“People around the country are saying enough is enough and on Saturday there will be marches and rallies in towns and cities around the country. We need real action from the government that puts the interests of people before profit.”