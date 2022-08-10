Multiple fire crews called out to blaze near Derbyshire town after combine harvester bursts into flames

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, August 9, crews from across Derbyshire were called to an agricultural fire at Farfield Lane, Rowthorne, near Bolsover.

Firefighters were deployed at around 4.40pm following reports that a combine harvester had caught fire whilst being used by a farmer.

Six fire engines and two water carriers were used to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was put out before it spread to neighbouring fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...