Multiple fire crews called out to blaze near Derbyshire town after combine harvester bursts into flames

On Tuesday, August 9, crews from across Derbyshire were called to an agricultural fire at Farfield Lane, Rowthorne, near Bolsover.
Firefighters were deployed at around 4.40pm following reports that a combine harvester had caught fire whilst being used by a farmer.
Six fire engines and two water carriers were used to bring the blaze under control.
Fire crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby fields.