Multiple fire crews called out to blaze near Derbyshire town after combine harvester bursts into flames

Fire crews were called to attend a blaze near a Derbyshire town yesterday – which was sparked by a combine harvester.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 3:35 pm
On Tuesday, August 9, crews from across Derbyshire were called to an agricultural fire at Farfield Lane, Rowthorne, near Bolsover.

Firefighters were deployed at around 4.40pm following reports that a combine harvester had caught fire whilst being used by a farmer.

Six fire engines and two water carriers were used to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was put out before it spread to neighbouring fields.

