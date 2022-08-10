Police plead with Derbyshire drivers to not drink or take drugs – as fatal crashes involving impaired motorists rise 400%

Derbyshire Police are urging those who have drunk or taken drugs not to get behind the wheel – with a huge spike in fatal accidents involving impaired drivers.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:51 pm

Derbyshire Police have revealed that, between January 1 and July 31 2022, there was a significant increase in drink and drug driving offences on the county’s roads.

In that period, there were 486 arrests for drink and drug driving – a rise of 21% from the previous year. There were also 77 collisions involving impaired drivers, in which someone was injured – an increase of 165% from 2021.

Since the start of 2022, officers have dealt with five fatal collisions involving impaired drivers – which constitutes a rise of 400% from the year before.

Drink and drug driving offences are on the rise across Derbyshire.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Drink/drug driving is one of the biggest killers on our roads. Since January, we have seen a rise in all drink or drug drive offences.

“The message is simple, do not consider driving if you have had alcohol or drugs. Don't take the risk.”