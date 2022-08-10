Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have revealed that, between January 1 and July 31 2022, there was a significant increase in drink and drug driving offences on the county’s roads.

In that period, there were 486 arrests for drink and drug driving – a rise of 21% from the previous year. There were also 77 collisions involving impaired drivers, in which someone was injured – an increase of 165% from 2021.

Since the start of 2022, officers have dealt with five fatal collisions involving impaired drivers – which constitutes a rise of 400% from the year before.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Drink/drug driving is one of the biggest killers on our roads. Since January, we have seen a rise in all drink or drug drive offences.