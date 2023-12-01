Multi-vehicle crash on M1 in Derbyshire sees traffic stopped and lengthy delays for rush hour – impacting drivers heading towards Chesterfield
Drivers heading towards Chesterfield at rush hour will face delays after a crash involving a number of vehicles on the M1.
National Highways have confirmed that all traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound due to a collision involving several vehicles. The incident has occurred between J30 and J29A.
Traffic officers from National Highways are currently at the scene of the rush hour incident.
Drivers have been warned that delays of around 40 minutes are expected – with four miles of congestion having built up following the crash.