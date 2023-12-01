Drivers heading towards Chesterfield at rush hour will face delays after a crash involving a number of vehicles on the M1.

National Highways have confirmed that all traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound due to a collision involving several vehicles. The incident has occurred between J30 and J29A.

Traffic officers from National Highways are currently at the scene of the rush hour incident.

