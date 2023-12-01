News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Multi-vehicle crash on M1 in Derbyshire sees traffic stopped and lengthy delays for rush hour – impacting drivers heading towards Chesterfield

Drivers heading towards Chesterfield at rush hour will face delays after a crash involving a number of vehicles on the M1.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways have confirmed that all traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound due to a collision involving several vehicles. The incident has occurred between J30 and J29A.

Traffic officers from National Highways are currently at the scene of the rush hour incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in December 2023: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Bakewell, Matlock, Derby and High Peak

Drivers have been warned that delays of around 40 minutes are expected – with four miles of congestion having built up following the crash.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldNational HighwaysBelper