Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in December 2023: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Bakewell, Matlock, Derby and High Peak

Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in December.
By Ben McVay
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:26 GMT

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire, south Derbyshire, Derby city and High Peak.

However they may also be stationed at other locations other than those shown here.

Locations are published every month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Bakewell, Matlock, Derby and High Peak

Derbyshire speed camera locations in December 2023

Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Bakewell, Matlock, Derby and High Peak

Chapel Road

Hayfield

Chapel Road

A6 Haddon Road

Bakewell

A6 Haddon Road

Milton Road

Repton

Milton Road

