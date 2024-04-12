Mountain rescue team called to trace walker lost in fog at Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 6.40pm on Thursday, April 11, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a walker who had become lost in foggy conditions on Bleaklow.

A GMRT spokesperson said: “The team was able to use the details they’d provided to identify the area they were in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Glossop 1 went out with some kit to support the casualty and on arrival, found them to be a bit cold and wet but able to walk off the hill.

The walker was found and helped down from Bleaklow. Credit: Glossop MRT

“Glossop 2 soon joined and the team walked the casualty off the hill and returned to base for a final warming before the casualty made their way home.

“19 team members took part in this rescue and the team stood down at 9.45pm.”