Mountain rescue team called to trace walker lost in fog at Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers
At 6.40pm on Thursday, April 11, the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a walker who had become lost in foggy conditions on Bleaklow.
A GMRT spokesperson said: “The team was able to use the details they’d provided to identify the area they were in.
“Glossop 1 went out with some kit to support the casualty and on arrival, found them to be a bit cold and wet but able to walk off the hill.
“Glossop 2 soon joined and the team walked the casualty off the hill and returned to base for a final warming before the casualty made their way home.
“19 team members took part in this rescue and the team stood down at 9.45pm.”
Glossop Mountain Rescue Team is run by volunteers, and you can donate to support their work here.
